Cherokee Park to get $1.1 million facelift

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One of the most active areas of Cherokee Park will get a facelift.

Olmsted Parks Conservancy and Louisville Parks and Recreation announced a $1.1 million dollar restoration project in the Bonnycastle Hill/Hogan Fountain area on Thursday.

Park improvements include an improved parking area, more walking paths, a picnic pavilion in the southern area and relocation of the basketball court.

"Examining this area all of the activity was congested in one space. So this is spreading it out across a broad area and giving those activities more room for more people to enjoy them, and hear music, see different activities," Olmsted Parks Conservancy Spokesperson Layla George said.

The land for the popular area of the park is named for Mrs. Hattie Bonnycastle, who donated the land to the city of Louisville in the late 1800s. Bonnycastle Hill was included in Frederick Law Olmsted's original plans for Cherokee Park.

The popular Hogan Fountain landmark, designed by Enid Yandell, shares the area.

Estimated completion of the project is slated for Fall 2018.

