Heine Bros. marks 15th store opening with Omni Hotel addition

The Heine Brothers location in the Omni Hotel is open seven days a week. (Source: Nycea Patterson, WAVE 3 News) The Heine Brothers location in the Omni Hotel is open seven days a week. (Source: Nycea Patterson, WAVE 3 News)
This coffee shop location is the 15th Heine Brothers store locally. (Source: Nycea Patterson, WAVE 3 News) This coffee shop location is the 15th Heine Brothers store locally. (Source: Nycea Patterson, WAVE 3 News)
Chuck Schnatter. (Source: Nycea Patterson, WAVE 3 News) Chuck Schnatter. (Source: Nycea Patterson, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Heine Brothers has opened its 15th WAVE Country location inside the Omni Hotel.

The local coffee chain marked its introduction into the Omni Falls City Market with a ribbon cutting on Friday morning.

The deal has been in the works for a while.

"The big part of the Omni is they like to support local businesses and they want their local coffee shops," Heine Brothers co-owner Chuck Schnatter said. "We've been working with them hand-in-glove over the past four years to get this open."

The store will serve organic coffee and a spread of other Heine Brothers favorites from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

