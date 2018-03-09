Heine Bros. marks 15th store opening with Omni Hotel addition

Part of the grounds, home to former plaza shops and a convention center, are already being demolished, but in a span of 16 seconds on Sunday the skyline of Frankfort will transform forever.More >>
Kentucky's Republican governor is auctioning off the chance to push the plunger to implode a 28-story government building, with all proceeds benefiting a charity for foster children started by his wife.More >>
The local coffee chain marked its introduction into the Omni Falls City Market with a ribbon cutting on Friday morning.More >>
Olmsted Parks Conservancy and Louisville Parks and Recreation announced a $1.1 million dollar restoration project in the Bonnycastle Hill/Hogan Fountain area on Thursday.More >>
Young musicians welcomed the new Jefferson County Public Schools superintendent to the job Wednesday night.More >>
