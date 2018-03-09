Capital Plaza Tower set for demolition

The space will be used to construct a five-story building. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

This is the Capital Tower in Frankfort before its implosion. (Source: WLEX)

Crews were busy Friday preparing the Capital Plaza Tower in Frankfort for demolition. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - One of Kentucky's tallest buildings, outside of Louisville and Lexington, will soon come to the ground.

The Capital Plaza Tower in Frankfort is set for demolition Sunday.

Just days before the explosives go off, cars drove through the shadows of the building for possibly the last time.

Part of the grounds, home to former plaza shops and a convention center, are already being demolished, but in a span of 16 seconds on Sunday the skyline of Frankfort will transform forever.

>> RELATED: Gov. Bevin auctions chance to implode building

"We're going to try to get it spread to the east as far as we can, but the building because of its post-tension configuration, has a bit of a mind of its own," Mark Loizeaux, the President of Controlled Demolition, Inc., said. "So, it's going to come down as it chooses."

Loizeaux added the tower implosion will be safe, but it will be loud.

"It'll be a lot like a passing thunderstorm overhead," Loizeaux said.

He adds that dust will be one of the biggest byproducts of the 2,000 separate charges, and 1,500 lbs. of explosives going off.

Crews will begin clearing the area Sunday morning, but said they're just about ready to push the plunger.

"The implosion itself will be ready today (Friday) to bring the structure down, and I'm tempted," Loizeaux said.

Loizeaux said he'll wait until Sunday when Gov. Matt Bevin is expected to show up.

For now, last minute checks take place, as those in town envision a future for a five story space in place of the 338 foot tower.

"When that tower goes down, it will serve as the beginning of a foundation for the new building," William Landrum, the Secretary of the Kentucky Finance and Administration Cabinet, said.

Landrum added he plans to hand the property over to the local government, allowing them to redevelop it and draw tax dollars from it.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Hawk rescued from lighting fixture

+ Heine Bros. marks 15th store opening with Omni Hotel addition

+ Cherokee Park to get $1.1 million facelift

"My whole point here is to reduce the footprint of state government," Landrum said. "We don't need to be in the convention center business here, we don't need to be in the retail business here. I need to focus on government."

It's a move Landrum said will hopefully spur more development in Downtown Frankfort.

Project managers said the best way to watch the implosion is either on television or through pictures. The tower is scheduled to be demolished at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Businesses nearby are being asked to close their windows and air intake systems to prevent dust from getting inside.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.