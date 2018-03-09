The Latest: Somber cemetery ceremony ends Indiana deputy's services

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (AP) - The Latest on Friday's funeral for a central Indiana deputy who was fatally shot last week (all times local):

7:35 p.m.

Bagpipers played "Amazing Grace" as a police honor guard folded the American flag that covered the casket of a slain central Indiana sheriff's deputy.

That ceremony at Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis was followed by many of the hundreds of police officers in attendance placing flowers on Boone County Deputy Jacob Pickett's casket before it was buried Friday evening.

A procession from Pickett's funeral in Brownsburg to Lebanon and then to the cemetery covered more than 50 miles and took more than four hours for the long line of police vehicles to complete.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said during Pickett's funeral that all Hoosiers are grateful for officers like Pickett who "work every day" to ensure most people never encounter that evil.

The 34-year-old Pickett was a married father of two. He was fatally shot March 2 during a foot chase for fleeing suspects in Lebanon.

1:30 p.m.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb told mourners at the funeral for a sheriff's deputy fatally shot last week that his "heart broke" when he learned about the officer's shooting.

Holcomb said Friday that Boone County sheriff's Deputy Jacob Pickett's killing is a reminder "that evil exists in this world, lurking in dark corners."

But Holcomb told about 1,500 people, including hundreds of police officers, who gathered at a suburban Indianapolis church for Pickett's funeral that all Hoosiers are grateful for officers like Pickett who "work every day" to ensure most people never encounter that evil.

The 34-year-old Pickett was a married father of two. He was fatally shot March 2 during a foot chase for fleeing suspects in Lebanon. He died Monday after being kept on life support for organ donation.

11:52 a.m.

Hundreds of police officers have filled a suburban Indianapolis church for the funeral of a sheriff's deputy who was fatally shot last week.

About 1,500 mourners were expected at Friday's funeral for Boone County sheriff's Deputy Jacob Pickett in Brownsburg, where Pickett grew up west of Indianapolis.

The 34-year-old married father of two was fatally shot March 2 during a foot chase for fleeing suspects in Lebanon, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of Indianapolis.

He died Monday after being kept on life support so his organs could be donated.

Pickett oversaw the sheriff's department's canine team.

Mourners entering Connection Pointe Christian Church passed his flag-draped casket and a large photo of Pickett touching the head of his canine partner, Brik, while the dog's right paw rests on his shoulder.

5:38 a.m.

Hundreds of police officers from around the country are expected to attend the funeral of the central Indiana sheriff's deputy who was fatally shot last week.

The funeral for Boone County sheriff's Deputy Jacob Pickett is scheduled to take place Friday at Connection Pointe Christian Church in Brownsburg, the Indianapolis suburb where Pickett grew up.

A procession following the funeral will take Interstate 65 to Lebanon, where it will stop at the Boone County sheriff's office. The procession route then will take I-65 south to Zionsville and then on U.S. 421 to Indianapolis, where Pickett will be buried at Crown Hill Cemetery.

The 34-year-old married father of two was shot during a foot chase in Lebanon. A 21-year-old man faces murder charges in Pickett's death.

