Kentucky man charged with 12 counts of soliciting minors for sex online

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Shepherdsville man faces 12 felony charges of soliciting children online for sex.

Police arrested John Nix, 57, after an investigation by the Attorney General's Cyber Crimes Unit.

The Franklin Circuit Court issued a 15 count indictment against him: 12 felony counts of using electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual activities and three misdemeanor counts of distributing obscene matter.

AG Beshear said his office's investigation was sparked by a tip from the public. He urges Kentuckians to report child abuse to their local law enforcement or to Kentucky's Child Abuse hotline at 877-KYSAFE1 (877-597-2331).

Nix is now in the Franklin County jail on $50,000 bond.

