Bogdanovic, Pacers cruise to 112-87 victory over Hawks

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Bojan Bogdanovic scored 21 points, Cory Joseph scored 10 of his 18 points in the opening quarter, and the Indiana Pacers were never seriously threatened in a 112-87 rout of the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night.

Two days after a lackluster 20-point home loss to Utah, the Pacers looked refreshed, shooting 67 percent in the first quarter. Joseph, starting for point guard Darren Collison, hit two of the team's five 3-pointers to help build a 34-15 lead after 12 minutes.

"I'm just trying to go out there and start well for my team," said Joseph, who has started the past 12 games while Collison has been on the mend from left knee surgery.

Collison came off the bench and scored 17 points in 21 minutes. Victor Oladipo and Myles turner also scored 17 apiece for Indiana, which has won 12 of 15 home games since the start of the new year.

The Pacers (38-28) led by as many as 21 in the second quarter and went ahead by 31 points in the third quarter. They finished 14 of 27 from 3-point range.

Rookie reserve guard Tyler Dorsey scored all of his career-high 18 points in the second half for the Hawks, who dropped to a league-worst 5-27 on the road.

TIP-INS

Hawks: Rank second in forcing turnovers (16 per game) as well as points off turnovers (18.7). ... The team's experience average of 1.6 years is the lowest in the league, according to Elias. The roster has 10 players with one year or less of experience. ... A 107-102 home win over the Pacers on Feb. 28 snapped a four-game losing streak to Indiana.

Pacers: Five 3-pointers in the first quarter surpassed the previous game's output, when Indiana shot just 3 of 23 beyond the arc. ... Bogdanovic has scored in double digits in 15 consecutive games, the longest such streak of his four-year career. ... Coach Nate McMillan's 558th career win moved him past former Golden State coach Al Attles for 26th place on the league's all-time list.

COLLISON STRONG

Collison won't regain his starting spot until he's considered full strength. He hit his first four shots, including a 3-pointer just before the first-quarter buzzer.

He was having the best all-around season of his 9-year career before the injury, averaging 12.8 points and 5.3 assists while shooting 49.5 percent. The Pacers were 7-4 without him.

SELECT GROUP

Hawks point guard Dennis Schroder (19.3 points, 6.3 assists) is on pace to become just the fourth player in franchise history to average 19 points and 6 assists. The only other Hawks to finish a season with those totals were Lenny Wilkins, Pete Maravich (twice) and Joe Johnson. Schroder has scored 20 or more points in 31 games this season.

UP NEXT

Hawks: Host Chicago on Sunday.

Pacers: At Boston on Sunday.

