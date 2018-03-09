Talented female chefs receive mentorship, trip to NYC in name of diversity

The LEE Initiative focuses on creating equality and diversity in the restaurant industry. (Source: Miles Jackson, WAVE 3 News)

The five chefs will travel to NYC to cook in September. (Source: Miles Jackson, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The LEE Initiative has granted several young female chefs an opportunity to receive an exclusive mentorship.

The announcement was made on Friday during a press conference at 4th Street Live!

The five chefs are set to travel around the country to cook and learn from some of the best chefs in the nation.

Chef Edward Lee, head of the project along with Lindsey Ofcacek, said he believes the move will have an affect on the future of cuisine in Kentucky.

"It's going to make sure that we understand that the kitchens and the culinary profession is for everyone, it's not just for men," Lee said. "It is truly - we're living in a different age now."

The non-profit project is focused on equality and diversity in the restaurant industry, specifically in Kentucky.

In September, the chefs will go with Chef Lee to New York City to cook at the James Beard House.

