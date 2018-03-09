Slow road to recovery ahead for River Road restaurants

Their parking lot is still a mess, and they have a long way to go to fully reopen. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - There's nothing like enjoying a basketball game at your favorite joint.

The drinks are cold and the conversation is good. People are excited about watching the game at Captain's Quarters.

"They said it's good to be home and I feel the same way," restaurant partner Andrew Masterson said. "It's good to have them home."

Right now the selections are limited to hard liquor, wine and beer. Maybe some chips -- that require no cooking. But really, there's nothing like enjoying drinks with friends, especially if the place you're sitting in was underwater just last week.

"What a difference a week makes," Masterson said. "We had a couple of feet of water a week ago and we're bone dry now. It's been a long road and late nights, early mornings, we still have a lot of work ahead of us."

Evidence of the force of nature is a lot more obvious in some places than in others. The floors within Captain's Quarters may be bone-dry, but the parking lot is still caked with mud.

All the employees, including Masterson, work hard under the watchful eyes of the Captain statue, who stands outside facing the restaurant. With his vigilant supervision and the quick passage of time, cleaning the place up is not an easy battle.

"Spring is right around the corner and that's our busy season so we're going to hop right on that," Masterson explained.

But for now, the open bar is a big and welcome improvement. The re-emerging of one of the community's favorite joints isn't the only thing putting a smile on Masterson's face.

"We can at least bring some food for a couple weekends while clean-up crews are putting things back together," John Varanese said earlier in a news conference announcing his effort to help River Road restaurants.

"We had close to 30 employees here working today (Friday) so [John] provided us with lunch today which was incredible," Masterson said.

Of course, the effort the employees are putting into doing jobs that weren't in their job description doesn't go unnoticed.

"First thing, the sun comes up and they're shoveling mud and wiping down windows and really busting tail to get back open," Masterson said.

He said he projects the damages to be around a half a million dollars -- that's not including the income they would have had, had they stayed open all this time.

