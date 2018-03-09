Woodford Reserve Kentucky Derby bottle designed by employee

The 2018 Kentucky Derby Woodford Reserve bottle was designed by a Brown-Forman employee. (Source: Brown-Forman)

LOUISVLILE, KY (WAVE) - A Brown-Forman employee created the artwork for this year's commemorative Kentucky Derby Woodford Reserve Bottle.

The designer, Keith Anderson, works in the Bourbon Street Cafe at Brown-Forman headquarters.

At last year's Derby party, he told the Senior Vice President that one day he'll design a Derby bottle.

The executive told Anderson to send over some ideas -- and the rest is history.

2018's commemorative bottles are now on sale.

