Netflix docuseries focuses on Madison, Indiana juvenile jail

Season One of "Girls Incarcerated: Young and Locked Up" focuses on the Madison Juvenile Correction Facility. (Source: Netflix)

MADISON, IN (WAVE) - A southern Indiana city is the setting for a new Netflix documentary series about life inside juvenile jail.

It's called "Girls Incarcerated: Young and Locked Up."

>> More Community news on wave3.com

The show documents life inside Madison Juvenile Correction Facility -- a maximum security facility that houses girls from all over the state. They are called students, instead of inmates.

Season One is now on Netflix. But since filming wrapped, the juvenile facility has closed for good.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.