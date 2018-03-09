1 shot, killed on Renwood Blvd. in southwest Louisville

The shooting happened in the 3300 block of Renwood Blvd. (Source: Greg Schapker, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are on the scene of a deadly shooting in southwest Louisville.

It was reported just after 11 p.m. in the 3300 block of Renwood Boulevard. That's off St. Andrews Church Road just west of Iroquois Park.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

MetroSafe told us one person was shot. That person has died, according to an email from Louisville Metro Police.

We will update this information as we learn more.

Anyone with information about this crime should call the anonymous police tipline at 5002-574-LMPD (5673).

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.