8 UofL beats #13 UNC 5-4 in series opener

Wyatt Leads No. 8 Louisville to Series-Opening Win Against No. 13 Carolina

Wyatt scores game-winning run and finishes 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and three RBIs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Sophomore Logan Wyatt had three RBIs and scored the game-winning run in the eighth inning to lead the No. 8 Louisville baseball team to 5-4 series-opening victory against No. 13 North Carolina in Friday’s ACC opener at Jim Patterson Stadium.

With the score tied at 4-4 in the eighth, Wyatt scampered home from third on a wild pitch by UNC’s Cooper Criswell and successfully maneuvered around the attempted tag by catcher Brandon Martorano for the clinching run. The play went to a video review and the safe call was confirmed by the umpires as Wyatt touched the plate with his left hand just before being tagged on the chest by Martorano. After moving ahead for the third and final time, UofL closed out the victory in the ninth as junior righthander Sam Bordner twirled a scoreless inning for his fifth save of the season.

Louisville remained unbeaten with the win and moved to 13-0 overall matching the second best start to a season in head coach Dan McDonnell’s 12 years at the helm. The Cardinals also opened with 13 straight wins in 2010, while last year’s squad registered the best start in school history winning its first 19 games. Louisville has won each of its last five conference-openers, including all four in the ACC.

Along with scoring the game-clinching run, Wyatt was 2-for-3 at the plate with a three-run double, his first collegiate triple and a walk in Friday’s win. Junior Josh Stowers chipped in with two hits, including a double, and scored once, while sophomore Jake Snider added a RBI single.

Bordner’s relief appearance marked the sixth scoreless outing in as many stints this season for the Baltimore, Ohio native, who also has a 1-0 record and eight strikeouts in his 6.0 shutout innings of relief in 2018. Graduate righthander Austin Conway was credited with his first win as a Cardinal, while junior lefthander Adam Wolf provided Louisville with a quality start allowing just two runs on five hits and matching a career-high with seven strikeouts in 6.0 innings.

The Tar Heels (7-6, 0-1 ACC) struck first on Friday plating a pair of runs in the second inning. Ike Freeman started the scoring with his RBI single to center to plate Ashton McGee. Moments later, Zack Gahagan scored the second run of the inning on a RBI groundball off the bat of Dylan Enwiller.

The Cardinals moved ahead for the first time in the sixth inning on Wyatt’s three-run triple down the right field line. Stowers doubled before walks to junior Devin Mann and sophomore Danny Oriente loaded the bases for Wyatt, who pulled the 0-2 offering from Tyler Baum into the right field corner.

UNC evened things at 3-3 in the top of the seventh inning on a one-out bases loaded walk to Michael Busch. The Tar Heels were unable to add the go-ahead run as freshman lefthander Michael Kirian induced a lineout to second base before striking out Ashton McGee to strand three on base.

Louisville regained the lead in the bottom of the seventh on Snider’s RBI single through the right side to score sophomore Tyler Fitzgerald. The lead was short-lived as the Tar Heels tied the score at 4-4 in the top of the eight on a solo home run from Martorano.

The Cardinals answered one final time in the bottom of the eighth scoring the game-winning run without a hit. Wyatt led off the inning with a walk before moving to second on a walk to sophomore Justin Lavey. After moving to third on a sacrifice bunt by sophomore Drew Campbell, Wyatt added the final run of the day on Criswell’s wild pitch.

No. 8 Louisville and No. 13 North Carolina will continue the weekend set Saturday at 1 p.m., ET, while the series finale is scheduled for Sunday at noon at Jim Patterson Stadium.

Official release from UofL sports information