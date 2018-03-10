Man shot, killed in PRP identified

The shooting happened in the 3300 block of Renwood Blvd. (Source: Greg Schapker, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man shot and killed in Pleasure Ridge Park has been identified.

The Jefferson County Coroner's office identified the man as Kristopher Reed, 35, of Louisville.

Reed's cause of death was ruled to be multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene in the 3300 block of Renwood Boulevard early Saturday morning, according to officials.

Funeral arrangements are pending for Reed.

LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

