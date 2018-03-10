Daylight saving time: Get ready to spring forward

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - With Spring right around the corner, it's officially time for clocks to spring forward.

The shift from Standard Time to Daylight Saving Time officially takes place at 2 a.m. local time Sunday. With the spring forward, many will lose an hour of sleep Saturday night.

While many people associate Daylight Saving Time with farmers, the Germans first used it in 1916 as a way of saving coal during World War I. The U.S. adopted daylight saving time two years later, also as a way of saving electricity.

Experts at Vanderbilt University state getting to bed 15 minutes earlier Saturday night can help greatly with getting through the time change. Though it may be tempting to sleep Sunday away, it can make getting up on Monday even harder. Experts recommend taking a short afternoon nap getting out in the sun since light can help regulate the body's internal clock.

No time change is observed in Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas.

Florida could eventually join that list if Gov. Rick Scott signs the "Sunshine Protection Act" passed this week, and Congress goes along.

It's a good time now to consider installing fresh batteries in smoke detectors.

Standard time returns Nov. 4.

