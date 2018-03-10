Person found dead outside Shepherdsville McDonald's

The cause of death is unknown at this time. (Source: Shepherdsville Police Department)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a body was found outside a WAVE Country McDonald's.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

News & Weather Apps

The body was found in a vehicle outside the McDonald's Highway 44 in Shepherdsville on Saturday morning, Shepherdsville Police Major Mike O'Donnell confirmed. Several officers were eating breakfast at the restaurant when they were approached and asked to conduct a welfare check.

O'Donnell confirmed that there were no outward signs of trauma or violence on the victim.

McDonald's corporate reached out to WAVE 3 News to say the restaurant has no comment on the investigation.

The cause of death is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.