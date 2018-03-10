Former St. Matthews Denny's employee diagnosed with Hepatitis A

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A former St. Matthews Denny's restaurant employee has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A.

The restaurant is located at 4030 Dutchman’s Lane.

The employee worked at the restaurant from February 9-22, 2018, according to the Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness.

Customers who ate at the restaurant during that period may be have been exposed to the Hepatitis A virus. Those who develop symptoms such as fatigue, low appetite, stomach pain, nausea, and jaundice should contact their healthcare provider. One can become sick two to six weeks after being exposed to the virus, health officials said.

Hepatitis A is a vaccine-preventable, communicable disease of the liver caused by a virus, the Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness said. It is usually transmitted person-to-person through the fecal-oral route or consumption of contaminated food or water. Antibodies produced in response to Hepatitis A infection last for life and protect against reinfection. The best way to prevent hepatitis A infection is to get vaccinated.

Customers who may have been exposed are encouraged to click or tap here.

