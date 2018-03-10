Man charged with impersonating an officer, robbery

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been arrested after police said he impersonated an LMPD officer and tried to rob a man.

Louisville Metro Police arrested Michael Edverett on Friday night at the Kroger at South 27th Street and Broadway.

According to his arrest report, Edverett approached a man at 26th and Broadway and asked for money. When the man refused, Edverett allegedly followed him to the Kroger where he walked up to the victim at the ATM, shoved him out of the way and said: " I am going to cancel your transaction."

Police said that Edverett was wearing an LMPD jacket with patches and badge at the time of the incident and that he told the victim he was under arrest.

LMPD confirms that Edverett is not an officer and that he allegedly got the jacket from a friend.

Edverett also threatened an officer multiple times while at Louisville Department of Corrections, according to his arrest report.

Edverett has been charged with robbery, impersonating a peace officer, menacing, assault and receiving stolen property.

