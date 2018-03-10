ISP: 8 hour standoff ends peacefully

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An eight-hour standoff in North Vernon ended peacefully Thursday evening after police found their suspect hiding in an attic.

Indiana State Police said they went to the home of Jonathan Snyder, 34, on Coventry Gardens Thursday morning to serve warrants for felony domestic battery. Snyder was also wanted for a parole violation.

ISP said Snyder refused to open the door and barricaded himself inside. The Indiana State Police-South Zone SWAT team was then called to the scene; they attempted multiple times to get Snyder to willingly leave the home.

Around 6 p.m., ISP stated that they were finally able to get inside the home and found Snyder hiding in an attic above a bedroom.

In addition to his outstanding warrants, Snyder has been charged with resisting law enforcement.

