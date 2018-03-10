Seized drug money funds Harrison County car seat giveaway

HARRISON COUNTY, IN (WAVE) – Making sure the youngest passengers on the road are safe can be a lot of work, but on Saturday parents in Harrison County got a little help.

Leaders at the Harrison County Prosecutor's Office hosted a free car seat giveaway.

"They put them in for you and they show the right way to put them,” Holly Parks, a mother attending the event with her daughter, said. “Hers was actually in wrong and I didn't know it."

A simple mistake that organizer and Harrison County Prosecutor Otto Schalk said could be dangerous, and potentially deadly if you have a baby onboard.

"When those aren't followed, that's when we see these preventable injuries, these preventable deaths," Schalk said.

Schalk added that prosecutors do put people in prison, but their larger role is to make sure the community is safe.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Southern Indiana city's arts district plans win state boost

+ Netflix docuseries focuses on Madison, Indiana juvenile jail

+ Southern Indiana community comes together to help flood victims

He did just that by handing out 100 free car seats at a cost of around $5,000. The giveaway partnered with EMTs to install and teach parents how to use them.

The new car seats were all paid for by Schalk's more traditional line of work - money and assets the Harrison County Prosecutor's Office seized from drug dealers.

"There are not a lot of feel good stories that come out of a prosecutor’s office,” Schalk said. “This is one of those that really makes us feel good. We're giving back to the community with money that we've taken from people that have done some really bad things."

That effort - to protect some of the most precious in the car from head to toe - is making some families rest a lot easier.

"Now, knowing that she's actually safe and if we are in an accident that she will be safe and her car seat won’t be loose or go flying, that's a huge peace of mind," Parks said.

Organizers said a lot of people showed up to the event. They plan to hold more car seat giveaways in the future.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.