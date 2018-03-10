Car crashes into building at 4th and Main in downtown Louisville

The scene at 4th & Main in downtown Louisville. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A car crashed into a building at 4th St. and Main St. in downtown Louisville on Saturday, Metrosafe confirmed.

Metrosafe said the call came in at 6:12 p.m..

One person was transported by EMS to UofL Hospital with injuries.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

No other information was immediately available.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.