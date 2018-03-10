Car crashes into building at 4th and Main in downtown Louisville - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Car crashes into building at 4th and Main in downtown Louisville

By Erin O'Neil, Digital Content Producer
Connect
The scene at 4th & Main in downtown Louisville. (Source: WAVE 3 News) The scene at 4th & Main in downtown Louisville. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
(Source: WAVE 3 News) (Source: WAVE 3 News)
(Source: WAVE 3 News) (Source: WAVE 3 News)
(Source: WAVE 3 News) (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A car crashed into a building at 4th St. and Main St. in downtown Louisville on Saturday, Metrosafe confirmed.

Metrosafe said the call came in at 6:12 p.m..

One person was transported by EMS to UofL Hospital with injuries. 

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS 
+ News app: Apple | Android 
+ Weather app: Apple | Android 

No other information was immediately available.

This story will be updated. 

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly