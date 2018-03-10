'Staff Call to Post': Churchill hosts job fair for Derby

The job fair connects candidates with positions during Derby Week. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - At Churchill Downs, it was a call to post on Saturday - but for those looking for a job rather than horses.

The "Staff Call to Post" job fair filled positions for the upcoming Kentucky Derby and Spring Meet.

It held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Millionaires' Row 3 at Churchill Downs.

Touted as a job fair of "Derby" proportions, open positions included ushers, cooks, bartenders, security and event staff.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Kentucky Derby Museum expansion, renovation underway

+ Kentucky Derby Festival unveils 2018 Marathon medal

+ Woodford Reserve Kentucky Derby bottle designed by employee

"All walks of life, all different kinds of talent, there's something for everyone here," CSC Operations Director Ross Anderson said.

Candidates applied for jobs with Contemporary Services Corporation (CSC), Levy Restaurants, SP+ and the Churchill Downs Racetrack.

The seasonal jobs are intended to last through June 30.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.