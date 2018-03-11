Mercy tops Boyd, headed to Sweet 16 title game

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE)

Mercy High is now just a win away from a state championship. The Jaguars beat Boyd County 78 to 59 in the semifinals of the Kentucky Girls Sweet 16 at Northern Kentucky University to advance to Sunday's title game against Mercer County.



The Jags were led in scoring by Taziah Jenks who fired in 24 points. Mercy's Danielle Feldkamp came up with a double-double of 15 points and 17 boards. The Jags' Hope Sivori added a double-double as well recording 14 points and 11 rebounds.

The championship game is set for 2:00 p.m.



