Romeo and the Bulldogs advance in Indiana playoffs

Romeo and the Bulldogs advance in Indiana playoffs

By Mike Hartnett, Sports Anchor/Reporter
SEYMOUR, Ind. (WAVE)

Romeo Langford scored 39 points to lead the New Albany Bulldogs past Center Grove 69-56 in the Seymour Regional final Saturday night at Seymour High.   Next for #3 New Albany will be #1 Warren Central in the semistate.round this Saturday.

