Feeling overwhelmed? Tips for working parents

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Parenting can be a struggle sometimes.

Eating out frequently, hiring a housekeeper and having a nanny: it's not for everyone. Some working parents may find it tough to get it all done while maintaining their sanity.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Chef Loreal Gavin previews new CMT show on Weekend Sunrise

+ Oldham County Schools will discipline students who participate in walkout

+ 'Supporting Heroes' honors fallen officers, firefighters

Norton Children's Hospital has some tips for working parents to help make it all a bit easier:

Schedule, schedule, schedule: Set days for things like laundry and cleaning the bathroom.

Kids must help. While they may need some supervision at first but, experts explain that by kids helping out it can foster feelings of accomplishment and contributing to the family.

Go to the grocery store once a week. Plan a menu for the week and buy everything needed at once.

Leftovers happen. If people in your home get fussy about it try to reinvent them; turn leftover chicken into quesadillas.

Make breakfast and lunch the night before to save time and money.

If you make a mess, clean it up before doing something else.

Keep a list or calendar. Make sure everyone in the house can see it so nothing falls through the cracks.

Make time for fun. It can reduce the amount of discipline needed and make discipline more effective.

Don't be hard on yourself. No one has a perfect life but, small steps can make all the difference in managing life.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.