Jeffersonville man arrested after Sunday standoff with SWAT

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Jeffersonville man was arrested on Sunday after barricading himself inside a home and setting it on fire.

Andrew M. Stich was charged with multiple felonies following a lengthy standoff with The Jeffersonville SWAT Team and Crisis Negotiation Team. He was charged with arson, attempted battery with a deadly weapon and invasion of privacy.

Early Sunday morning, the Jeffersonville Police Department, Crisis Negotiation Team and SWAT responded to a standoff situation.

The first call came in around 9:25 a.m., in reference to violation of a protective order, police said.

Police confirmed that what began as a domestic incident escalated quickly. Police initially checked on a person in a house on Laurel Drive, who refused to come out.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Stich was at the location and had allegedly committed battery with a deadly weapon the night before. Officers arrived to find Stich in a bedroom with the door closed.

Police tried to talk to Stich, who fired at officers numerous times with what was believed to be a bb or pellet gun. Due to previous calls to the address, officers were aware that firearms had been found at the location in the past.

Negotiations continued for hours, but Stich refused to exit the house and eventually set it on fire.

The Jeffersonville SWAT Team apprehended Stich as he attempted to escape. Stich was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The JPD and SWAT were on scene until around 5:00 p.m.

Police also confirmed several homes in the neighborhood were evacuated as a safety precaution.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.