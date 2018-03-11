Jeffersonville SWAT in Sunday standoff

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Jeffersonville Police and SWAT responded early Sunday morning to a standoff.

The first call came in around 9:25 a.m.

Police confirm what began as a domestic incident escalated to a situation where police checked on a person in a home on Laurel Drive, who then refused to come out.

JPD and SWAT were on scene until around 5:00 p.m., when an individual was extricated from the home.

Police also confirm several homes in the neighborhood have been evacuated as a safety precaution.

