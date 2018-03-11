Hundreds watch Frankfort's tallest building implode

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - The Capital Tower Plaza decorated the Frankfort skyline for decades. State employees formerly worked in the building, but it has been vacant for a year.

The 28-story building was imploded on Sunday afternoon in Kentucky's capitol.

Fifteen-hundred pounds of explosives were distributed between five floors of Capital Plaza to raze the building.

"It's going to be like having a loud thunderstorm overhead,” Deputy Commissioner of the Department of Facilities and Support Services Mike Burnside said.

Burnside said it was expected that the last moments for the tallest building in Frankfort wouldn't be discrete.

State officials studied the best use of the tower for years before deciding on implosion.

"It was at the point where it was more expensive to repair the building and bring it back up to code than it is to tear it down and build a new one,” Burnside said.

The family of one young photographer wasn't going to miss the action. Bobbie Wilson and her daughter Brittany staked out their spot for days.

"We wanted the perfect spot for the perfect picture,” Wilson said. "I think it's awesome. I will never see this again. It's a once in a lifetime deal."

While the Wilsons waited for the perfect picture, crews made sure the 1500 pounds of explosives were perfectly placed.

"On the floors where they are having the detonation, they have wrapped it so that it eliminates the debris being thrown out from the explosion,” Burnside said.

By the time the countdown started, the crowd was there - and so was the anticipation. The implosion took 15 seconds.

"The cloud reached further than I thought it was going to reach, so I got pictures of the entire cloud of dust," Brittany Wilson said.

Brittany said the six hours of waiting was worth it for the hundreds of shots she captured.

The young photographer got pictures of a skyline that was changed forever.

"I wanted pictures of the building as it was falling for like memorable reasons," Brittany said.

