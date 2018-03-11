UK earns No. 5 seed in South Region, will play Davidson

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky Wildcats will open NCAA Tournament play Thursday against Davidson in Boise, Idaho.

>> CONTEST: Click here for Real-Time Brackets

That game will tip-off at 7:10 p.m. ET.

If Kentucky, a 5 seed, bounces 12th-seeded Davidson, the Wildcats would face either No. 4 Arizona or No. 13 Buffalo in a second-round game Saturday.

Kentucky is in the South Region, where the top seeds are Virginia (1), Cincinnati (2), Tennessee (3) and Arizona.

The regional is scheduled for March 22-24 in Atlanta.

After a four-game losing streak late in the season, UK has won seven of its last eight games, including three wins in three days at the SEC Tournament.

That's where the Wildcats captured their fourth straight conference tournament title, and 31st overall, by defeating Tennessee in St. Louis on Sunday.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.