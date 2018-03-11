UofL is a #2 seed in NIT, will host Northern Kentucky, WKU also gets in field

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The University of Louisville (20-13) was left out of the field for the NCAA Tournament, but the Cards will play in the NIT.

>> CONTEST: Click here for Real-Time Brackets

They are a #2 seed and will host #7 seed Northern Kentucky (22-9).

The Norse won the regular season Horizon League title, but fell to Cleveland State 89-80 in the conference tournament.

UofL won the NIT in 1956 and made it to the final four in Madison Square Garden in New York City in 1985 and 2006.

The NIT will use some experimental rules in 2018. Games will consist of four 10-minute quarters. The lane will be widened to 16 fee. The three-point line will be extended by 1'8" and the shot clock will reset to 20 seconds after offensive rebounds.

Western Kentucky (24-10) is a #4 seed in another NIT bracket and host Boston College (19-15).

(Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.)