Tax tips ahead of 2017 filing deadline

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE 3)-- The filing deadline for 2017 taxes is quickly approaching.

Many people log online to file electronically. WAVE 3 checked in with a local tax expert to ensure you’re getting the right refund.

Tax pro Alison Cox offers “second looks” at H&R Block.

“I think going in blindly and just trusting that software to get it done for you is not always a good idea.” Cox said. “Some of the things done at home are missing some important details.”

She will check over the information you’ve entered before or after you’ve filed.

Cox said she finds that a lot of parents are missing out if they aren’t aware they can claim their children as dependents - even if they are in college.

“A child being away from school is considered a temporary absence, so it’s still considered living at home,” Cox said.

Kentucky also offers several special state credits, including one for those enrolled in colleges within the state.

It’s also important to look into the different results you get when you try out each of Kentucky’s three filing statuses for married people. Cox advises couples try each one, because they could come up with different results.

Another little-known refund tip: Those making less than $30,000 and who are saving for retirement qualify for a big tax credit.

If you’ve already filed and think you may have missed something, you have three years to fix your taxes.

