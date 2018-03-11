Tickets On Sale For UofL NIT Opener

(Courtesy: UofL Athletics) LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The University of Louisville men’s basketball team has been selected to participate in the 2018 National Invitation Tournament and will face Northern Kentucky in the first round on Tuesday, March 13 at 7 p.m. in the KFC Yum! Center. The game will be televised by ESPN.

Season ticket holders in premium locations have been emailed instructions for the right to claim their seats until noon Monday. Tickets located in the club sections, courtside, suites, terrace and premium boxes are $20 each for first round games. All premium seats not purchased by noon Monday and all other remaining arena seats will go on sale to remaining season ticket holders and the general public on Monday at 1 p.m. Non-premium lower arena seats are $12 and student tickets are $6 each.

Tickets will be on sale at the UofL Ticket Office, located near Gate 2 of Papa John's Cardinal Stadium at 2800 South Floyd Street, or the KFC Yum! Center box office. Cardinal fans may also purchase the tickets by visiting Ticketmaster online at www.Ticketmaster.com, by calling 1-800-745-3000 or by visiting any Ticketmaster Ticket Center. Convenience fees are applied with Ticketmaster orders.

Parking will be available to purchase at lots and garages surrounding the KFC Yum! Center. Parking at Riverside Parking locations will be $10. Those garages include Witherspoon Garage, Humana Waterside Garage, Skywalk Galt House Garage, US Bank Garage, and Courtyard Marriott Garage. The pricing of parking for PARC controlled garages is yet to be determined. This includes the Arena garage and garage at First and Main.

Louisville (20-13) is making its 15th National Invitation Tournament appearance and first since 2006, when the Cardinals reached the semifinals of the postseason event in New York. Louisville has a 14-14 record in its 14 previous appearances, with its best finish in winning the 1956 NIT Championship 62 years ago. The Cardinals have reached the quarterfinals six times and the semifinals on three occasions (1956, 1985, 2006).

Louisville played 17 games – over half of its schedule – against teams that are in the NCAA Tournament field, producing a 4-13 record against those teams. Louisville is one of four Division I schools in the nation which has won 20 or more games in each of the past 16 seasons, a group which also includes Kansas, Duke and Gonzaga.

Northern Kentucky posted a 22-9 record overall and won the Horizon League regular season championship with a 15-3 conference record.