Crews fighting fire in Shelby Park

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Crews are responding to a residential structure fire in Shelby Park.

The call came in at 12:01 a.m. Monday of a fire in the 1200 block of S. Preston Street, Metrosafe said.

First responders were sent to the scene and found a working fire.

The house was abandoned, Metrosafe said.

No other information was immediately available.

This story will be updated.

