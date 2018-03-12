Crews fighting fire in Shelby Park - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Crews fighting fire in Shelby Park

By Erin O'Neil, Digital Content Producer
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Crews are responding to a residential structure fire in Shelby Park.

The call came in at 12:01 a.m. Monday of a fire in the 1200 block of S. Preston Street, Metrosafe said.

First responders were sent to the scene and found a working fire. 

The house was abandoned, Metrosafe said.

No other information was immediately available.

This story will be updated.

