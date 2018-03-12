Rodman House Bill 185 ensures benefits to families of those killed in the line of duty

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - For almost one year, fallen Officer Nick Rodman's family has had to fight through the grief.

But now, they’re fighting an added battle over a discovery made after Nick's death.

"It was a shock not only to us, it was a shock to the people reading it to us," Nick’s brother and LMPD Sgt., Andrew Rodman said.

In order to collect Nick's retirement benefits, Rodman's family was told a beneficiary designation form was needed, showing his wife Ashley as the beneficiary. But the form was nowhere to be found.

Rodman's family was told Nick's wife Ashley and their two babies that due to the missing form, they would not get any of his salary, even though Rodman was killed in the line of duty. They would not even get health insurance from the system.

"How could that be?” Andrew asked. “How could you die in the line of duty, serving your community and then not have your family being taken care of by the state that you died for?"

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Beechmont dedicates memorial to LMPD Officer Rodman: "He inspired so many people."

+ 'Supporting Heroes' honors fallen officers, firefighters

+ Former officers discuss impact of Officer Nick Rodman's death

"At that moment we realized we had fallen through the cracks," Fraternal Order of Police President Nicolai Jilek told WAVE 3 News.

But then came another discovery.

Had Ashley been able to receive those retirement benefits, it only would have amounted to 25% of how much Nick was getting paid when he was killed. Compare that to 75% offered for officers killed in the line of duty in Lexington.

"So what we would like to do is, again, just bring everybody up to Lexington's level," Jilek explained.

He described House Bill 185, which would make the spouse of an officer killed in the line of duty the default beneficiary.

Under the new bill, a family’s health insurance would be covered in the event of a line of duty death, regardless if the officer was hired before or after 2003.

The bill would make it so that across the board, no matter when or where an officer was hired, the line of duty death benefits would be the same.

HB185 is also referred to as the 'Line of Duty Bill.'

The bill would also adjust the monthly average pay benefit from 25% to 75% for families of those killed in the line of duty.

"We have to have some faith that if we die in the line of duty, that our families will be ok," Jilek said.

Families like the Rodmans. Nick and Ashley’s children are now three and one years old.

"They were his world, and they're Ashley's world, and actually they are all of our worlds at this point. And we just want to make sure they're taken care of," Andrew said.

This Tuesday, Ashley Rodman hopes to testify in Frankfort about the bill and hopes no other family suffering through a line of duty death will be left in the dark again.

She'll be joined by many officers and community members showing their support.

Andrew Rodman said passing the bill would be a great way for legislators who say 'thank you for your service' to show they really mean it.

After it was discovered Ashely and the children would no longer have health insurance, LMPD stepped up and provided Cobra temporary insurance.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.