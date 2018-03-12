It's National Napping Day! - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

It's National Napping Day!

By Liz Adelberg, Producer
Today is National Napping Day.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It's the Monday after Daylight Saving Time, and lots of people will be feeling tired today. And lucky for those people, today is National Napping Day.

The celebration of snoozing happens every year on the Monday after Daylight Saving Time, when we lose that precious hour of sleep. 

So grab a blanket today and grab a few ZZZs. 

