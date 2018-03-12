Waste Management truck overturns on I-65 ramp

The Waste Management truck overturned on the ramp from Interstate 65 South to Outer Loop Monday morning. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

The Waste Management truck overturned on the ramp from Interstate 65 South to Outer Loop Monday morning.

The driver was able to get out of the vehicle and was OK, according to MetroSafe.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.