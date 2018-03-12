NWS releases snow amounts across Kentucky, southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Many people woke up to blankets of snow outside their windows Monday.

The National Weather Service in Louisville, Kentucky released the following preliminary storm report showing snow totals around Kentucky and southern Indiana at 6:56 a.m.:

6:52 a.m. Leavenworth, Crawford County, IN 3 inches of snow

6:35 a.m. Lawrenceburg, Anderson County, KY 3.9 inches of snow

6:17 a.m. Beaver Dam, Ohio County, KY 3 inches of snow

6 a.m. Doe Valley, Meade County, KY 5 inches of snow

5:36 a.m. Lexington, Fayette County, KY 10.5 inches of snow

5:29 a.m. Bowling Green, Warren, KY 1.8 inches of snow

4:42 a.m. Russellville, Logan County, KY 2 inches of snow

4:04 a.m. Lexington, Fayette County, KY 8 inches of snow

3:35 a.m. Lawrenceburg, Anderson County, KY 4 inches of snow

3:30 a.m. Frankfort, Franklin County, KY 3.3 inches of snow

3:19 a.m. Keene, Fayette County, KY 6 inches of snow

3:12 a.m. Paint Lick, Garrard County, KY 3.3. inches of snow

3:09 a.m. Paris, Bourbon County, KY 4 inches of snow

3 a.m. Georgetown, Scott County, KY 2.9 inches of snow

3 a.m. Lexington, Fayette County, KY 4.5 inches of snow

2:01 a.m. Elizabethtown, Hardin County, KY 3 inches of snow

2 a.m. Lexington, Fayette County, KY 4.1 inches of snow

1:47 a.m. Leitchfield, Grayson County, KY 1.5 inches of snow

1:20 a.m. Frankfort, Franklin County, KY 2.3 inches of snow

1:04 a.m. Lawrenceburg, Anderson County, KY 3.8 inches of snow

1:02 a.m. Vine Grove, Hardin County, KY 3 inches of snow

1 a.m. Shively, Jefferson County, KY 2.4 inches of snow

12:45 a.m. Perryville, Boyle County, KY 5 inches of snow

12:30 a.m. Oxford, Scott County, KY 3 inches of snow

12:29 a.m. Springfield, Washington County, KY 4 inches of snow

12:21 a.m. McQuady, Breckinridge County, KY 4.5 inches of snow

12:20 a.m. Pewee Valley, Jefferson County, KY 1 inch of snow

11:59 p.m. Highview, Jefferson County, KY 1.9 inches of snow

11:47 p.m. Borden, Clark County, IN 3 inches of snow

11:43 p.m. New Albany, Floyd County, IN 1 inch of snow

11:30 p.m. Pilot Knob, Crawford County, IN 3.5 inches of snow

11:30 p.m. Jasper, Dubois County, IN 2 inches of snow

11:30 p.m. English, Crawford County, IN 1 inch of snow

11:30 p.m. Tell City, Perry County, IN 5 inches of snow

11:30 p.m. Corydon, Harrison County, IN 2 inches of snow

10:30 p.m. Derby, Perry County, IN 3 inches of snow

10:07 p.m. New Albany, Floyd County, KY 2 inches of snow

9:34 p.m. Charlestown, Clark County, IN 2 inches of snow

9:15 p.m. Floyds Knobs, Floyd County, IN 2.5 inches of snow

8:53 p.m. West Fork, Crawford County, IN 3.5 inches of snow

8:22 p.m. New Pekin, Washington County, IN 1 inch of snow

