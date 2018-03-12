Vehicle shot on Fourth Street, driver injured

The shooting was reported in the 2900 block of South Fourth Street around 7:30 a.m., according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A driver was injured when a bullet hit a vehicle Monday morning.

The shooting was reported in the 2900 block of South Fourth Street around 7:30 a.m., according to MetroSafe.

The condition of the victim has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

