Woman grazed in head by bullet while driving on Fourth Street

The woman said her son was sitting in the back seat just 5 minutes before this happened. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

She had to get shrapnel removed from her neck. (Source: Provided photo)

The woman told us the bullet came in her window, grazed her head, then hit her headrest before flying out the back window. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

The shooting was reported in the 2900 block of South Fourth Street around 7:30 a.m., according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A woman was nearly shot in the head when a bullet flew through her car window while she was driving near Churchill Downs on Monday morning.

The shooting was reported in the 2900 block of South Fourth Street around 7:30 a.m., according to MetroSafe. That's in the South Louisville neighborhood, near Central Avenue.

The injured woman spoke with WAVE 3 News, but didn't want her name to be used. She told us the bullet broke through her window, grazed her head, then went through her headrest and out the other side of the SUV.

"I heard a loud pop and my window shattered," the shooting victim said. "I just sat there thinking, 'Oh my gosh, what's going on.' That's when I realized my neck was bleeding."

Emergency crews took her to University Hospital where she had to get shrapnel removed from her neck. She's expected to be okay.

The victim said she tried to get other drivers to stop right after she was hit, but nobody helped until police arrived.

"I was out on Fourth Street bleeding, just praying please God, don't let this be horrible," she told us, getting emotional. "I have to get back to my kids."

She said the father of her children died from cancer about two years ago. So she said she knew she needed to survive for her children.

Her son was sitting in the path of the bullet just minutes before it came through the car. She had just dropped him off at school.

"He sits right in that back passenger seat where the bullet went," she told us. "It broke his window where he had just been five or six minutes before."

A police spokesperson said investigators don't yet have a suspect or know if the woman was targeted, though she told officers she doesn't believe she was.

"I'm in total shock," the victim told us. "I can't believe this happened. I didn't expect to ever be shot at."

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tipline at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

