Louisville man to receive $7.5M settlement for wrongful conviction

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man who was wrongfully convicted of murder will receive the largest per year wrongful conviction settlement in Kentucky history.

Kerry Porter, 55, will receive a $7.5 million, $681,818 for each of the 11 years he was wrongfully incarcerated, according to Porter’s attorney Loevy & Loevy Attorneys at Law.

PREVIOUS STORIES

+ Eyewitness says he may have gotten it wrong in murder trial

+ LMPD detective looks into inmate's innocence claims

+ Louisville man proclaims innocence in prison interview

+ Inmate's innocence claims get boost from prosecutor

+ Group works to clear a man behind bars for 15 years for murder

+ Twin of slain Louisville man works to free man convicted of killing

+ Juror discusses 1998 murder conviction that's now in doubt

Porter served more than a decade in prison after he was convicted of the 1996 murder of Tyrone Camp in Louisville.

He was exonerated on Dec. 19, 2011.

Porter, his supporters and Camp’s family members are expected to talk to media at 1:30 p.m. Monday.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.