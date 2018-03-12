Following special-election loss, voter fraud claims, Rebecca Johnson bows out of Kentucky 49

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Rebecca Johnson, a lightning rod in the state's 49th House District before she lost a special election there last month, has announced her intention not to run in the May primary.

Johnson, the widow of Dan Johnson, challenged Linda Belcher in the February special election to fill her late husband's seat following his suicide in December, initially called Belcher's win a result of voter fraud and vowed to contest the outcome.

On Monday, however, Johnson filed paperwork to have her name withdrawn as a candidate.

Johnson issued the following statement via Facebook Monday afternoon.

After much prayer and deliberation, I have decided at this time, to not seek the Republican Party nomination for the 49th House district. I feel my time can be best served with my family and my ministry. It was my pleasure to represent the Bullitt County Republican Party in the special election that was held in the 49th District. I am grateful for all the love and support from the Republican Party leadership, my volunteers and for those who voted for me. I will continue to carry on the work of my husband, and I will continue to work with the great people of Bullitt County meet the many challenges we face as a community. Thanks and God bless.

A spokesman for Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes confirmed that Johnson's name will still be on the ballot, but any votes cast for her will not be counted.

