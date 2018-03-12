Louisville Metro, Airbnb finalize tax agreement

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville Metro and Airbnb have finalized a tax agreement.

Louisville Metro and Airbnb announced Monday Airbnb would collect and remit a Louisville Transient Room Tax of 8.5 percent on behalf of its hosts in Louisville and Jefferson County beginning on April 1.

“We believe this agreement will unlock significant new revenue for Louisville Convention Bureau moving forward, and we’re so thrilled to have finalized it well prior to the Derby,” Airbnb policy director Laura Spanjian said in a press release. “With clear, fair rules to regulate home sharing and now a tax agreement to bring in new revenue, Louisville has emerged as a national model for how cities can capitalize from the sharing economy.”



This is Airbnb’s third tax agreement in Kentucky.

