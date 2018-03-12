High school students take part in culinary arts competition

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A competition was held to find the creme of the crop when it comes to culinary arts.



The ProStart Kentucky competition was held at the Gordon Foodservice Distribution center Saturday morning.



High Schoolers prepped for months for the competition.



Churchill Downs executive chef David Danielson said, "These young kids have come in here, you know it's so great. They're eager to learn, they're very energetic and, and they're already full of knowledge."



The culinary business is booming but recruitment is not. The competition was a way to help get people motivated in the career.



Part of the competition also focused on management skills.

