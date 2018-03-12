Jim Beam distillery marks historic milestone

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Jim Beam American Stillhouse celebrated an historic milestone on Monday.

Seventh generation Master Distiller Fred Noe filled and sealed the 15 millionth barrel of Jim Beam Bourbon since the end of Prohibition.

"I think if you really look at the bourbon renaissance now, you've brought more people into the bourbon category," Noe said. "Females are drinking more bourbon, cocktails. I think bourbon is going to stick around more now and also our opportunity export wise. There are parts of the world we haven't even begun to tap yet with the bourbon demand. So there's a lot of opportunity yet all over the world."

This milestone came just two years after Jim Beam sealed its 14 millionth barrel, and marked the most barrels filled to date by any Kentucky distillery.

According to a release, Jim Beam produces more than half of the world's bourbon.

