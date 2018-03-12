Jim Beam distillery marks historic milestone

A few sprinkles have developed this evening, and may turn to flurries before ending.More >>
A Louisville man spent 11 years behind bars for a crime he didn't commit. Now, he's receiving $7.5 million dollars for his wrongful conviction.
The Jim Beam American Stillhouse celebrated an historic milestone on Monday.
Neighbors are reacting after police chased two men suspected of burglary through a popular shopping center on Monday morning.
Rebecca Johnson, a lightning rod in the state's 49th House District before she lost a special election there last month, has announced her intention not to run in the May primary.
