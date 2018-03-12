City of Hurstbourne to hold meeting on possible new Topgolf location

The newest craze in sports entertainment is opening up a Louisville location. (Source: Flickr creative commons)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Topgolf is in the middle of planning its Louisville location, but not everyone is excited for the new entertainment facility.

The neighborhood is giving concerned locals a chance to voice their concerns.

TopGolf hasn't confirmed plans to move into the former Sears behind Oxmoor Mall, but Louisville Metro records show an application for a zoning change to allow for new construction there.

The entertainment driving range brings with it tall structures, bright lights and bar hours that could last late into the night. That has some neighbors concerned.

The City of Hurstbourne is hosting a public meeting to discuss the matter Monday night at 6:00 p.m. at the Saint Matthews Community Center.

