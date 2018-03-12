Hurstbourne residents show up in force to oppose Topgolf location

Residents of the City of Hurstbourne showed up in force to voice their objections about Topgolf moving into their neighborhood. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

The newest craze in sports entertainment wants to open a Louisville location. (Source: Flickr creative commons)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Topgolf is in the middle of planning its Louisville location, but not everyone is excited for the new entertainment facility.

The company gave concerned locals a chance to voice their concerns.

TopGolf hasn't confirmed plans to move into the former Sears behind Oxmoor Mall, but Louisville Metro records show an application for a zoning change to allow for new construction there.

PREVIOUS STORIES

+ City of Hurstbourne residents concerned about Topgolf

+ Topgolf to open new location in Louisville

The entertainment driving range brings with it tall structures, bright lights and bar hours that could last late into the night. That has some neighbors concerned.

Topgolf hosted a public forum at the Saint Matthews Community Center at 6 p.m. on Monday. The center was packed with people, eager to ask questions.

The company's Director of Real Estate Development, Tanner Micheli, took to answering questions. The opinions were clear: people were fans of playing golf, but not fans of the idea of having Topgolf in their neighborhood.

Many wore stickers that said "Golf = Yes, Nightclubs = No."

"Topgolf ought to come to Louisville but I think it's the wrong location -- period," Dick Evans said. He added he has been living in the City of Hurstbourne for 20 years.

Folks at the meeting were not shy about being seen or heard. Many raised hands to ask questions -- some just shouted out questions during the presentation.

"It's going to increase traffic and activity in our neighborhood particularly," Evans said. "Additional concern is that there's a senior living facility, actually right across the street from proposed Topgolf."

Many added that lights being too bright and noises being too loud late into the night were all problems for the neighborhood.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Closing box stores make way for new retail openings

+ CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Police looking for Clarksville man accused of animal cruelty

+ Woman grazed in head by bullet while driving on Fourth Street

Micheli said Topgolf has been backed with research showing that disturbance to the surrounding areas would be minor.

"We're great community partners so you'll find much more online about us being great community partners than you'll find us being a nightclub," Micheli said. "We've worked closely with municipalities on being a great neighbor in all aspects of who we are."

Despite those arguments, those against the project said they want something else in their backyard.

"It could even be some type of manufacturing in there that would not cause potential issues that Topgolf would," Evans said.

All the feedback from Monday's meeting will be taken into consideration by the planning commission before they make any decisions regarding the zoning change.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.