6 arrested after drugs, explosives found in southern Indiana home

ELIZABETH, IN (WAVE) - Southern Indiana officials are issuing a warning after an incident involving a pipe bomb.

Police were given a tip about suspicious activity and possible drug activity ongoing at a home in Elizabeth, Indiana.

When they searched the home early Monday morning, officials found cocaine, meth, explosive devices and a gun with the serial number filed off.

The Indiana State Police Explosive Ordinance Disposal team safely got rid of the explosives by a controlled detonation.

Six people in total were arrested.

"Elizabeth can rest easier tonight knowing their streets are a little safer," Lieutenant Nick Smith of the Harrison County Sheriff's Office said. "But for those who continue to peddle poison, and victimize the innocent, I wish you no sleep. Look over your shoulder. Listen closely, you may here some footsteps. We may be crashing through your door at any time. We will bring you to justice and we will continue to fight the good fight."

In addition to Harrison County Sheriffs, the FBI, New Albany Police, Jeffersonville Police and the Clark County Sheriff's Department assisted in this investigation.

