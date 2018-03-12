Police chase suspects through crowded Fern Creek shopping center

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Neighbors are reacting after police chased two men suspected of burglary through a popular shopping center on Monday morning.

On Monday around 9:30 a.m. police from the 7th Division found a suspected stolen vehicle parked in the Walmart off Bardstown Road. Two men were inside of the truck with appliances in the back of the cab.

One man ran towards the Kroger at the Cedar Springs Shopping Center, was caught and arrested. Another man ran behind the Walmart, over a fence and down a decline towards Cedar Creek.

Several officers, the K9 unit, and a helicopter canvased Fern Creek.

“There was a helicopter and the dogs the whole deal,” Max Sharp said.

Sharp lives behind Walmart in the Stone Ledge Farm subdivision and noticed the helicopter hovering over his home Monday morning.

“Unfortunately, this is not the first time,” Sharp said.

Sharp says he can remember a couple of police chases through the creek in the two years he's lived in the area.

“There was a helicopter flying around and police came driving around the court,” Don Burkhead said.

Burkhead also lives in the subdivision. He says in 17 years behind the shopping center, he hasn't noticed many chases.

“No, it's pretty quiet,” Burkhead said.

Life near the creek continued while dozens of officers canvased the area.

“Crime is something that happens everywhere,” Sharp said.

Police and the K9 unit left the Walmart around 11:00 a.m.. LMPD spokesperson Sergeant John Bradley said police know who the other suspect is, and did not want to comment on what will happened next since he has not been apprehended.

