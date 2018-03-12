Louisville man wrongly convicted of murder: 'Y'all cannot get back what you stole from me'

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man spent 11 years behind bars for a crime he didn't commit. Now, he's receiving $7.5 million dollars for his wrongful conviction.

Monday, Kerry Porter, 55, his attorneys and the victim's family requested LMPD to recuse itself from the re-investigation of the case. They say 22 years after a man was killed and the wrong man was jailed, they have no reason to trust LMPD again.

"He was framed for a crime he did not commit," Porter's Attorney, Elliot Slosar of Loevy& Loevy said.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: Louisville man to receive $7.5M settlement for wrongful conviction

Slosar says the city of Louisville is finally admitting Porter is innocent, in 7.5 million ways.

"It's a horrible thing I had to go through to get here today, period," Porter said.

Porter says the money from one of the state's largest wrongful convictions settlements will help, but wasn't enough.

"From one dollar to 10 trillion, Y'all cannot get back what you stole from me period!" Porter said.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Police chase suspects through crowded Fern Creek shopping center

+ Following special-election loss, voter fraud claims, Rebecca Johnson bows out of Kentucky 49

+ 6 arrested after drugs, explosives found in southern Indiana home

Porter was charged in the 1996 murder of Tyrone Camp, who was killed at an Old Louisville trucking company where he worked. It's believed the motive was insurance money. Slosar said LMPD was paying informants, who put the blame on Porter.

"Over the last two decade,s the Louisville Police Department has known who the real killers were," Slosar said.

Porter credits the work of retired Sergeant Denny Butler for helping clear him in 2011 and bringing revealing information about the case to light. Porter was originally identified by individuals believed to be tied to Camp's death. Francois Cunningham later admitted his friend killed Camp and he helped pin the murder on Porter.

Cunningham was asked on tape about Porter.

A Detective asked him in a taped interview: “Do you know if he was involved in anyway?”

Cunningham responded,” No, he wasn't involved."

Now, Porter, Camp’s family and their supporters want Chief Steve Conrad to recuse LMPD from the case. They do not believe the killers will ever be arrested otherwise.

"Louisville Police shame on y'all, shame on y'all," Porter said. "Y'all beyond hurt me and my family, but I'm going to be here and I'm going to be around and I'm going to make sure you do the right thing period, me and Jerome aren’t going away, no damn way period."

"If you leave it up to God, Justice will be served so, city of Louisville do the right thing," Camp's twin brother, Jerome said.

Although Porter said he would be around, he was talking about being involved with the case. But he said his questions might physically come from a beach in Hawaii, as he has been targeted here before and does not feel safe with the killers still out there.

An LMPD spokesman says nothing has changed, the case is still open and still being investigated. Porter also asked that Commonwealth Attorney Tom Wine, who was the judge on his case in the late 1990's, go after the detective on the original case for perjury.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.