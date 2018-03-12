Gov. Bevin asks President Trump for disaster declaration, funding following floods

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - Gov. Matt Bevin sent a letter to President Donald Trump, requesting a Presidential Disaster Declaration for more than 20 eastern Kentucky counties that were hit hard during last month's severe flooding.

The flooding caused more than $18 million in damages to highways, bridges and local infrastructure.

"The requested Presidential Disaster Declaration will provide eastern Kentucky counties with federal assistance to repair local infrastructure damaged by the recent heavy rainfall," Bevin said in a release issued Monday. His request to Trump was filed Friday.

"These counties were negatively impacted by flooding, mudslides and landslides and are in need of assistance from all levels for local recovery efforts," Bevin continued. "I am grateful for the continued work of local officials and Kentucky Emergency Management (KYEM) to assist the impacted counties in gathering the documentation needed to submit the Presidential Declaration request."

Added KYEM director Michael Dossett: "We are hopeful for federal assistance for our eastern Kentucky counties as they are working to repair damages to highway, bridge and roadway infrastructure from the mid-February flooding event. Our office continues to work with the eastern Kentucky counties impacted by this flooding event. We are also in the process of assisting many western Kentucky counties with damage assessments from a second severe flooding event that occurred only days following the initial disaster."

Kentucky has been granted 19 federally declared disasters as a result of severe weather and flooding events in the last nine years. The state is also one of only 12 in the country to qualify for enhanced assistance due to the frequency of disaster events.

It's not clear when Trump is expected to decide on Bevin's request.

