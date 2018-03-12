Closing box stores make way for new retail openings

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It’s game over for Toys “R” Us in St. Matthews and for another location at the Shoppes of the Bluegrass in Simpsonville, as more big box businesses close in WAVE Country.

“When you go to the store with your parents, it’s always exciting to go to the toys aisle,” shopper Dave Muncie said. “It’s a store full of toy aisles.”

Many probably have a memory as a child at a Toys “R” Us, or have made memories with their children.

“I have, we love it,” shopper Aaron Johnson said. “Kids are into every type of toy you can imagine.”

The news is surprising to many shoppers who have spent money at Toys “R” Us. They came out on Monday looking for deals.

Louisville has recently seen other big box retailers close like the HHGregg off Hurstboune Parkway, the Sears at Oxmoor Mall and several area K Marts.

Clay Hunt is a senior associate with CBRE, a commercial real estate company. Hunt said the reason many big business close is that businesses are 'right sizing'.

“Whether that means instead of having ten stores, I have eight stores or six stores,” Hunt said. “The other factor would be, instead of having 100,000 square feet, do I only need 60,000 square feet?”

With these locations offering so much space, Hunt says it’s an opportunity.

“A lot of times say when these K Marts close, you are getting the opportunity to put in two positive growing businesses or three growing businesses at a more appropriate size, with groups trending upward instead of down,” Hunt said.

When one door closes, another will will eventually open. An Aldi grocery store is moving in next to the Barnes & Noble Book store off Hursbourne Parkway. There is also talk that Topgolf is planning to move into the former Sears in Oxmoor Mall.

Shoppers don’t think it will take too long for something to move into the St. Matthews Toys “R” Us.

“This will be flipped pretty quick, this is good retail area,” Muncie said.

The Toys “R” Us in St. Matthews will close in mid-April. WAVE 3 News did call over to the Babies “R” Us off Shelbyville Road, they say they are not closing.

An employee at Toys “R” Us, says people can still shop at their Outer Loop location, their store in Clarksville, IN and online.

